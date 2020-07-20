Samsung’s latest T7 Portable SSDs drop to new Amazon lows from $110

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon low and comes within $5 of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Having just been released in May, Samsung’s latest SSD sports a portable form-factor that delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds over its USB-C connectivity. The shock-resistant design can withstand drops of up to 6-feet and a built-in finger print sensor offers added security features. Over 240 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can grab the 500GB version of Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD for $109.99 at Amazon. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is 15% in savings, $10 under previous price cuts, and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Going with this smaller capacity version scores you nearly the same specs as the lead deal, just with half the storage.

For more ways to upgrade your Mac setup, this morning Anker kicked off its latest sale at Amazon with a collection of discounts from $10. Notably, you’ll be able to save on its new Thunderbolt 3 docks for the first time starting from $170.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

