Anker launches biggest sale of 2020 from $10 including new Thunderbolt 3 docks

Anker is rolling out a huge Amazon sale today headlined by its new Thunderbolt 3 products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked all-time. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space recently with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and early Amazon customers agree. You’ll find additional Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks discounted below, along with the rest of this week’s best Anker deals.

Another standout is the PowerWave+ Pad Qi Charger for $19.99. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

Unparalleled Charging Options: With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

Media Display: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

