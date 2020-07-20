Anker launches biggest sale of 2020 from $10 including new Thunderbolt 3 docks

Anker is rolling out a huge Amazon sale today headlined by its new Thunderbolt 3 products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $249.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked all-time. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space recently with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and early Amazon customers agree. You’ll find additional Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks discounted below, along with the rest of this week’s best Anker deals.
Another standout is the PowerWave+ Pad Qi Charger for $19.99. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock: $170 (Reg. $200)
- w/ on-page coupon
- PowerExpand 12-in-1 USB-C PD Dock: $110 (Reg. $130)
- w/ on-page coupon
- PowerPort 6 Desktop Charger: $19 (Reg. $25)
- w/ code SDANKER66
- PowerPort Atom USB-C PD Charger: $21 (Reg. $28)
- PowerPort Atom III Slim: $38 (Reg. $50+)
- eufyCam 2 3-camera Bundle: $400 (Reg. $470)
- PowerWave Qi Pad: $10 (Reg. $14)
- SoundCore Liberty Neo Earbuds: $33 (Reg. $40)
- Nebula Astro Portable Projector: $250 (Reg. $300)
- w/ code ASTRO111
- Roav SmartCharge T2 Bluetooth Adapter: $25 (Reg. $30)
- PowerPort Cube Power Supply: $16 (Reg. $20)
- w/ on-page coupon
Anker PowerExpand Elite features:
- Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.
- Unparalleled Charging Options: With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.
- Media Display: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.
