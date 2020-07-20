Twelve South PlugBug World lets your MacBook go global: $17 (50% off, New low)

- Jul. 20th 2020 1:18 pm ET

$17
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PlugBug World for $17.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This accessory lets both current and previous-generation MacBook power adapters take on the world. It bundles five snap-on international plugs for use in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the list goes on. Owners also stand to benefit from its addition of a 10-watt 2.1-amp USB output. Twelve South touts this as having the ability “to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Twelve South PlugBug World features:

  • Charge your MacBook and add USB charging functionality to charge your devices wherever you travel
  • Packs 10 watts/ 2.1 A of charging power, which is enough to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro
  • Plug Bug World is made exclusively for all MacBook Power Adapters, including current and previous models

