Twelve South PlugBug World lets your MacBook go global: $17 (50% off, New low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PlugBug World for $17.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This accessory lets both current and previous-generation MacBook power adapters take on the world. It bundles five snap-on international plugs for use in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the list goes on. Owners also stand to benefit from its addition of a 10-watt 2.1-amp USB output. Twelve South touts this as having the ability “to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Twelve South PlugBug World features:

Charge your MacBook and add USB charging functionality to charge your devices wherever you travel

Packs 10 watts/ 2.1 A of charging power, which is enough to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro

Plug Bug World is made exclusively for all MacBook Power Adapters, including current and previous models

