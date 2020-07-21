Clean up your outdoor space with Amazon’s pressure washer Gold Boxes from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Simpson Pressure Washers and 20% off accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Simpson Cleaning Mega Short 3200PSI Gas-powered Pressure Washer at $298.50. Regularly up to $400, today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time low at 25% off the regular going rate. This model features a gas-powered design with up to 3200PSI, making it a suitable option for tackling outdoor cleanups this summer and fall. It comes with large 10-inch wheels, which should make it easier to move from location to location. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Ditch the gas-focused design and go with something more friendly to the environment with this GreenWorks alternative. You’ll miss out on the same level of pressure output, but you also won’t have to worry about gas or oil, either. This model is fully electric with 55-feet of cord and hose for even greater flexibility. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to jump into the rest of today’s sale for even more pressure washer deals over at Amazon. Of course, these offers are only good for today only and expire later tonight. You’ll also find additional price drops on environmentally-friendly products in our daily Green Deals roundup and guide, which is regularly updated with all of the latest gear to help you tackle outdoor jobs and more.

Simpson Pressure Washer features:

HONDA GC190 premium residential engine

Maintenance-free OEM Technologies axial cam pump

Note : Keep Maximum Fuel level 1/2 Inch(12.7 mm) below bottom of filler neck to avoid fuel spillage

Welded steel construction frame.Pump/Hose Connection:Threaded M22 connection

10” Premium pneumatic wheels

