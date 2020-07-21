Today B&H is kicking off its annual Back to School Apple sale, discounting a selection of iPads, MacBooks, and more. While it’s still uncertain what returning to the classroom will look like, B&H is still dishing out plenty of savings on some of the latest devices. Free shipping is available across the board. Whether you’re prepping for an entirely remote fall semester, or need a new portable machine to tote with you to and from campus, this sale has you covered. Head below for a full breakdown on all of the Apple deals and all of our top picks.

Leading the way is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/512GB on sale for $1,649. Down from $1,799, that’s good for $150 in savings and matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Delivering a perfect design for those who value portability, Apple’s most recent MacBook Pro packs a redesigned Magic Keyboard and is powered by a 10th generation Intel processor. There’s also a True Tone Retina display, 10-hour battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our review.

B&H is also taking $300 off a selection of 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $2,099. That’s matching the second-best price we’ve seen and has only been beaten once before. Centered around its 16-inch Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with up to 1TB of storage in today’s sale, alongside 16GB of RAM. There’s the same redesigned keyboard. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to shop all of B&H’s Back to School Apple sale right here for even more discounts. And then head over to our Apple guide, where you’ll find even more discounts on ways to prepare for the upcoming semester. Right now, Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is still live with various discounts alongside an up to $500 off sale on the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

