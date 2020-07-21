BISSELL’s BARKBATH QT portable dog bath system is now up to $80 off

- Jul. 21st 2020 12:27 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $70
0

The official BISSELL eBay store is offering its BARKBATH QT portable dog bath system for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon and direct from BISSELL, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. And just for further comparison, this model is currently on sale for $80 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. Ideal for dogs that are 20-lbs. or more, this handy device allows you to groom your four-legged family member just about anywhere with an outlet using much less water than a typical bath. It includes a sound dampening mat, microfiber towel, a 16-ounce bottle of BISSELL Clean & Fresh No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, and a storage bag to lug it around in. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Kohl’s with about 60% of Amazon customers leaving very positive reviews. More details below.

Considering you’re savings around $80 today, you’ll have more than enough left over to score a 2-pack of Bissell No-Rinse Dog Shampoo for less than $19 Prime shipped. It is also highly-rated and will be even more affordable if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. You might also want to consider scoring one of these Tuff Pupper Large Dog Shammy Towels from $22 (or less if you purchase three of them).

We also have some ongoing deals on dog treats and food from Milk-Bone, GREENIES, and Blue Buffalo, among others. Swing by our roundup for deals from $3.50. Check out Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers.

More on the BARKBATH QT:

  • This portable all-in-one system can be used in any room of the house, anytime, with a minimal mess — eliminating the inevitable clean-up that comes along with washing a four-legged family member.
  • Sound/noise emitted is similar to a vacuum. For best results, your dog should not be afraid of the sound of a vacuum. Training steps are provided in the user guide materials to acclimate noise-sensitive and anxious dogs.
  • Specially designed nozzles get beneath the fur and down to the skin to allow water and shampoo to wash the skin clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank.Power Rating: 2.75 amps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $150 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
BISSELL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard