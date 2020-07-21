BISSELL’s BARKBATH QT portable dog bath system is now up to $80 off

The official BISSELL eBay store is offering its BARKBATH QT portable dog bath system for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon and direct from BISSELL, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. And just for further comparison, this model is currently on sale for $80 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. Ideal for dogs that are 20-lbs. or more, this handy device allows you to groom your four-legged family member just about anywhere with an outlet using much less water than a typical bath. It includes a sound dampening mat, microfiber towel, a 16-ounce bottle of BISSELL Clean & Fresh No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, and a storage bag to lug it around in. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Kohl’s with about 60% of Amazon customers leaving very positive reviews. More details below.

Considering you’re savings around $80 today, you’ll have more than enough left over to score a 2-pack of Bissell No-Rinse Dog Shampoo for less than $19 Prime shipped. It is also highly-rated and will be even more affordable if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. You might also want to consider scoring one of these Tuff Pupper Large Dog Shammy Towels from $22 (or less if you purchase three of them).

We also have some ongoing deals on dog treats and food from Milk-Bone, GREENIES, and Blue Buffalo, among others. Swing by our roundup for deals from $3.50. Check out Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers.

More on the BARKBATH QT:

This portable all-in-one system can be used in any room of the house, anytime, with a minimal mess — eliminating the inevitable clean-up that comes along with washing a four-legged family member.

Sound/noise emitted is similar to a vacuum. For best results, your dog should not be afraid of the sound of a vacuum. Training steps are provided in the user guide materials to acclimate noise-sensitive and anxious dogs.

Specially designed nozzles get beneath the fur and down to the skin to allow water and shampoo to wash the skin clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank.Power Rating: 2.75 amps

