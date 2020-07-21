Today ComiXology has launched its new Marvel Avengers vs X-Men sale that’s taking up to 67% off a selection of digital graphic novels from under $1. One standout amongst all of the discounts is on Avengers vs. X-Men: Collected Edition for $9.99. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 67% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can read this one for free. Even though Disney now owns 21st Century Fox, it may be awhile before we see the likes of the X-Men enter the MCU. This 660-page graphic novel features tons of action from two of the most well-known superhero teams going head to head. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable discounts today:

ComiXology is also keeping the Marvel deals coming with yet another batch of discounted comics in its Zeb Wells Sale. With prices starting at under $1, you’ll find a collection of titles starring Spider-Man, Carnage, Daredevil, the Fantastic Four, and more. Be sure to shop all of the discounts right here.

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Avengers vs. X-Men synopsis:

The Avengers and the X-Men — the two most popular super-hero teams in history — go to war! And in AVX: Vs., experience the larger-than-life battles too big for any other comic to contain! Iron Man vs. Magneto! Spider-Man vs. Colossus! Captain America vs. Gambit! And more!

