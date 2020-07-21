JOBY’s Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod falls to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod for $99.88 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and matches the all-time low. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. With over 5,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in search of something a bit more portable will be right at home with JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $51. As a more lightweight alternative to the 3K Pro, this option has much of the same functionality, aside from the metal build quality. It’s worth considering if you don’t need as robust of a design and are looking to pocket some extra savings.

Speaking of photography upgrades, today Nikon debuts its most recent full-frame mirrorless camera. Sporting a more affordable price tag, the upcoming Z5 comes equipped with plenty of notable features. Get the full scoop right here.

JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod features:

Professional-grade machined aluminum flexible tripod for premium mirrorless cameras.Our latest design Gorilla Pod tripod with ball head capable of holding 3kg of camera or accessories.The serious Gorilla Pod for premium mirrorless camera users. This brand new design featuring CNC machined sockets and Arca Swiss compatible ball head sets a new standard for content creators using the latest hardware and techniques.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!