JOBY’s Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod falls to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

- Jul. 21st 2020 1:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $100
0

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod for $99.88 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and matches the all-time low. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. With over 5,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in search of something a bit more portable will be right at home with JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $51. As a more lightweight alternative to the 3K Pro, this option has much of the same functionality, aside from the metal build quality. It’s worth considering if you don’t need as robust of a design and are looking to pocket some extra savings. 

Speaking of photography upgrades, today Nikon debuts its most recent full-frame mirrorless camera. Sporting a more affordable price tag, the upcoming Z5 comes equipped with plenty of notable features. Get the full scoop right here.

JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod features:

Professional-grade machined aluminum flexible tripod for premium mirrorless cameras.Our latest design Gorilla Pod tripod with ball head capable of holding 3kg of camera or accessories.The serious Gorilla Pod for premium mirrorless camera users. This brand new design featuring CNC machined sockets and Arca Swiss compatible ball head sets a new standard for content creators using the latest hardware and techniques.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
JOBY

JOBY

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go