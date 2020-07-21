Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB hits Amazon low of $630 ($370 off), more from $500

- Jul. 21st 2020 9:19 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Android Smartphone for $629.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer beats the previous discount by $100 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is $117 less than you’ll pay for the 128GB capacity right now. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 512GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for additional Galaxy handset deals from $500.

Other Samsung smartphone deals include:

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. If you opt for the lead deal, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S10 Case is a great option for that, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen. There’s also versions for both the S10+ and S10 Lite, as well.

Yesterday we spotted a $119 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Android Smartphone, which is still live right now at $280. Plus, you can still shop all of the best app and game discounts right here alongside everything else in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form. Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it. The in-display sensor opens seamlessly with one hand in almost any light, rain or shine. This next-generation Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID keeps your phone and data secure using sound waves to detect the unique peaks and valleys of your fingertip in three dimensions.

