Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Android Smartphone falls to new low of $280 (Save $119)

- Jul. 20th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer beats Amazon’s competing $325 discount, is $4 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy A51 packs 128GB of onboard storage alongside 4GB of RAM and an Octa-core processor. Around back there’s a quad-camera system comprised of 48MP, ultrawide, macro, and depth sensors. Compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile plans. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend a portion of your savings to wrap the Samsung Galaxy A51 in a case. OtterBox’s Commuter Lite enters with a $25 price tag and provides ample coverage for your new handset complete with a rugged design and added drop protection. Or for something a bit slimmer, Spigen’s Tough Armor Case will still keep your device protected with a more affordable $17 price tag.

This morning we spotted a notable discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB handset, which has dropped to $499 for a limited time. We’re also still seeing a batch of Motorola Android smartphones on sale from $130, alongside everything else in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy A51 feutres:

With a 6.5″ FHD+ widescreen display powered by Super AMOLED technology, the Samsung Galaxy A51 A515F Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone is a great choice for surfing the web, streaming video, playing games, capturing and viewing photos, and more. With its Infinity-O display and minimized bezels, this screen essentially stretches edge to edge to give you a true widescreen experience.

Android

Samsung

B&H

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

