Amazon offers 30% off Dash air fryers and cookers today with deals from $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Dash air fryers and toaster ovens. Shipping is free across the board with 4+ star ratings on everything in today’s sale. You can now score the 3-quart Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker (DMAF360) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the best price we have tracked this year and a match for the Amazon all-time low. A much healthier choice over typical deep frying, this model sports eight preset cooking modes as well as a manual setting. Features include auto shut-off to prevent overcooking, a cool touch housing, a dishwasher-safe non-stick frying basket, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below.

However, if you think you can get away with the 2-quart model, it is now on sale for $54.99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $70, this is also the lowest price we can find and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. This one also carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Dash Gold Box sale for additional air fryer models and even the brand’s toaster oven combo cooker. Everything is up to 30% off and can be found right here.

Then, check out this extremely affordable $16 Cuisinart food processor and head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware.

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

