BLACK+DECKER’s 30-piece Bit Set falls 25% at Amazon and Home Depot, now $20.50

- Jul. 22nd 2020 1:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 30-piece Drill + Screwdriver Bit Set (71973) for $20.51 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 25% off the going rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy set is ready to tackle projects that involve everything from wood to metal and plastic to masonry. Inside you’ll find 30-pieces that bundle hex shank drill sizes, screwdriving tips, and a Quick Connect system. As its name implies, this handy attachment makes it easier to switch between bits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you suffer from OCD when mounting anything. Everything needs to be level and proportional to a room’s size. Thankfully SKIL’s 100-foot Laser Measurer + Level is on sale and it will arguably simplify upcoming projects. Priced at $48.50, Amazon is currently taking 20% off.

Since we’re talking tools, be sure to take a moment to peruse today’s RYOBI Days Home Depot sale. There you’ll find savings of up to 40% off everything from tools to vacuums, even some accessories made it into the sale. Swing by our roundup to discover our top picks from the sale.

BLACK+DECKER 30-piece Bit Set features:

  • Adapter works with all 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch cordless and corded drills
  • Ideal for wood, metal, plastic, and masonry projects
  • Quick Connect system speeds up drilling and screw driving
  • Contains a total of 30 pieces, wide variety of hex shank drill bit sizes, screw driving bit tips
