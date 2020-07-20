SKIL’s 100-foot Laser Measurer + Level simplifies projects: $48.50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 100-foot Laser Measurer + Level (ME981901) for $48.30 shipped. That’s over 20% off what Lowe’s is charging and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. When it comes to taking measurements, this handy tool offers three ways to get the job done. For starters, you can get a quick laser distance from one static point to another. Additionally, you’ll be able to capture real-time measurements as you walk and it can calculate an area, offering up square footage of a given space. And if that wasn’t enough, owners will also garner an easy-to-use laser level with digital accuracy and real-time arrow guidance. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

SKIL Laser Measurer + Level features:

Convenient charging – integrated rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery has a convenient micro-USB charging port.

Memory feature – lets you save your readings for handy reference later.

Smart laser measuring – the indirect measure feature makes it easy to calculate challenging distances, such as from the floor to the top of a window even with obstacles like furniture.

