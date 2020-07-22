Save up to $210 on DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal bundles at new all-time lows from $279

B&H is currently offering the DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer Pro Combo Kit for $329 shipped. Also available at Adorama. Down from its $539 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $210 discount, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. DJI’s Ronin-SC upgrades your ability to film without a stationary tripod with its 3-axis stabilization functionality. So even while walking around, you’ll be able to capture smooth footage. Other feature inclusions like Panorama, Timelapse, and Motion Control round out the package. Alongside the gimbal, this bundle also includes an extended grip tripod, auto-focusing motor attachment, and more. With over 270 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look and then head below for additional deals from $279.

Those who don’t need the added accessories can score the Ronin-SC by itself for $279 at Amazon, as well as B&H and Adorama. Down from its $419 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the best to date. You’ll get all the features described above, but without the extra tripod grip or other add-ons. B&H is also offering a selection of other bundles at up to $210 off right here.

If you’re looking to get into aerial photography instead, right now DJI’s refurbished Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter is on sale. Down to $1,079, this on-going discount drops the price from its original $1,439 price tag.

DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer features:

The DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer brings many improvements over its predecessor, the Ronin-S, with this smaller and lighter stabilized, three-axis single-handle gimbal, designed for small mirrorless cameras under 4.4 lb. Though the Ronin-SC is smaller, it packs an abundance of features, design enhancements, and technology inside its compact form.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

