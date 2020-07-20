DJI’s refurbished Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter drops to $1,079 (Orig. $1,439)

DJI’s official eBay storefront currently offers its DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter for $1,079 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $1,439, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $1,349 at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the second-best price we’ve tracked so far this year. Mavic 2 Zoom pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and other high-end features. It also comes outfitted with a 12MP 4K camera supported by a 3-axis gimbal for taking your aerial photography game to new heights. DJI also includes its standard 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 290 customers and you can head over to DroneDJ for extra details.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time.

Right now, you can still save $50 on DJI’s Osmo 4K Action Cam, which has fallen to its lowest price in months at $250. We’re also seeing the same price tag on the DJI Osmo Pocket, which is $150 off its usual going rate.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter features:

Take stunning aerial photography with this DJI Mavic 2 drone. Its 1-inch CMOS sensor captures crisp, detailed 12-megapixel photos, and the adjustable aperture on the camera lets you modify light levels. This DJI Mavic 2 drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and a 3-axis gimbal for taking smooth videos of scenery.

