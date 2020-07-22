Google’s Nest WiFi System comes bundled with a Nest Hub for $299 (Save $60)

BuyDig is currently offering the Google Nest WiFi Router and Point System bundled with a Nest Hub for $299 shipped. Typically buying both would run you $359 right now, with today’s offer saving you $60 and matching the best we’ve seen in months. This 802.11ac Wi-Fi package from Google is capable of dishing out 3,800-square feet of coverage, blanketing your space in snappy connectivity while doubling as an Assistant speaker. With support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds, this system is ready to handle the demands of your household’s streaming, gaming, and web browsing needs. Throw in the Nest Hub, and you’ll upgrade your Assistant smart home in one fell swoop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 900 customers and you can learn more in our review. Find more details below the fold.

Make out for less when you bundle Amazon’s latest eero mesh Wi-Fi system with an Echo Dot for $249. Here you’ll score much of the same features as the lead deal in terms of a voice-enabled Wi-Fi system. But you will miss out on the bundled smart display, which might be worth the added $50 in savings.

Or if you’re looking for another way to upgrade your home network, this ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 system is still marked down to $385 right now. Delivering up to 7.8Gb/s speeds, you can currently save $114 from the usual going rate.

Google Nest WiFi Router and Point features:

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi.¹ With up to 3800 sq. ft. of coverage, it automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house.

