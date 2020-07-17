ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 system offers 7.8Gb/s speeds at $387 (Save $112)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-Pack for $387 shipped. Down from $499, today’s offer comes within $13 of the all-time low and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, a single one of these routers is on sale for $330. This ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 system can dish out up to 6,000-square feet of coverage between its two included routers and features eight Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion. Upwards of 7.8Gb/s throughout ensures that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

A solid alternative to the lead deal for those who don’t need as much coverage is Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System at $180. This option offers up to 4,000-square feet with 802.11ac coverage and even VPN support, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy no matter which network you’re connected to.

For more 802.11ax gear, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers, where we previously highlighted the mAX Plus system featured above. And then be sure to check out our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router for some insight into one of our favorite alternatives.

ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus System features:

The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems.

