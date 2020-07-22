Following up yesterday’s Avengers vs. X-Men deals, ComiXology is back with another collection of graphic novel discounts in its Marvel Latest and Greatest sale from $1. A great way to dive in is with Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Lord Of The Sith Vol. 1 Collection at $5.99. Down from $17, today’s offer is good for a 65% discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you’ve always wondered about what happens in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope with the newly born Sith Lord, this 267-page graphic novel is worth a read. It goes into the backstory of Darth Vader and picks up right where Episode III left off. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Marvel Latest and Greatest sale top picks:

ComiXology has also rolled out the second portion of its DC Summer Sizzle sale, discounting a selection of graphic novels from $1. Here you’ll be able to save on a variety of DC reads from Justice League and Superman to Harley Quinn and more. Shop all of the deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

Dark Lord Of The Sith synopsis:

Explore Darth Vader’s early history! Picking up directly where Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith ends, follow Vader as he receives his legendary red lightsaber and rises to power as a Dark Lord of the Sith! When Anakin Skywalker fell, both to the pull of the dark side and the blade of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he rose back up, more machine than man.

