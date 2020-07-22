B&H is currently offering the unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped as a pre-order. Normally fetching $700, this handset will be launching on July 31 and is now $200 off ahead of time. This is the best price so far and a chance to score Motorola’s latest at a discount for the first time. Moto Edge sports a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside 5G connectivity. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, delivering a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses. A 4,500mAh battery offers all-day usage and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor powers the entire experience. Ratings haven’t rolled in yet ahead of its end of the month launch, but Motorola Android smartphones are well-reviewed and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Over at Verizon, you can score the Moto Edge+ 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $33.33 per month bundled with a bonus $200 credit with activation. Down from the usual $41.66 monthly payment price (or $1,000 overall), that drops the phone to $599.92 over the 2-year plan when you factor in the added monthly Verizon bill credits. Edge+ steps up to a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display with curved design, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. There’s also wireless charging, as well as a triple camera array with 108MP, 16MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto sensors. Much like the Edge 5G, reviews are still rolling in. Learn more in our launch coverage right here.

Moto Edge 5G Smartphone features:

Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, the Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone from Moto is engineered to deliver a high-end experience in nearly every category. The Edge supports next gen 5G wireless networks for super-fast downloads and HD video streaming. From videos to mobile gaming, it all looks seamless on the giant 6.7″ OLED Endless Edge display that seems to go on forever as it wraps around both sides of the phone.

