Ratchet up Nerf battles with a Rival Hera Blaster, now $42 at Amazon (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hera MXVII 1200 Combat Blaster for $41.87 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. This powerful Nerf blaster unleashes high-impact rounds at 100-feet per second. The power of this caliber is made possible by a built-in motor, leveling up most Nerf experiences. Along with the blaster comes 12 rounds and a magazine that can hold every single one of them. There are also red and blue flags bundled which allow players to choose their teams prior to going into battle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Halo fans will be pleased to know that Nerf blasters inspired by the game are on the way. They’re expected to debut at roughly when Xbox Series X does later this year. Check out our coverage to find photos and read all about them.

If you prefer to play digital games, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on NEOGEO’s handheld Mini International console. It’s currently 25% off at Amazon, allowing you to swoop in and nab your own for $46. Players are bound to enjoy several of its 40 classic games, and it can even be hooked up to the big screen thanks to a mini-HDMI output along the back.

Nerf Rival Hera Blaster features:

