SanDisk’s Extreme 400GB microSD card arrives with a USB reader for $87.50

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card bundle with reader for $87.38. Originally closer to $120, we’ve seen it more recently trend between $100 and $110. You’ll receive SanDisk’s Extreme 400GB microSD card here along with the brand’s USB-A card reader. Adding this storage to your arsenal, which features fast up to 170MB/s speeds, will ensure that you can quickly move high-resolution content between devices. Today’s deal is an all-in-one solution for Android users, content creators, drone pilots, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop down to the 128GB model, sans a card reader, and save big. Amazon currently has it for around $25 with all of the same quick transfer speeds and support for high-resolution files. This may be a more suitable option if you’re toting around a Nintendo Switch and want to simply add a few more games to your arsenal.

For additional speedy storage, make sure to check out this deal on some of Samsung’s latest portable solid-state drives. Deals start at $110 with various new all-time lows on a handful of different capacities. With transfer speeds topping out at 1,050MB/s, this is a great option for quickly moving files between devices.

SanDisk Extreme microSD bundle features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, action cameras, and drones

Built for and tested in harsh conditions; Temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof(4)

Compact and durable microSD card reader

Fast UHS-I transfer speeds of up to 170 MB/s

With USB 3.0, move content up to 10x faster than USB 2.0 readers

