Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter sees rare discount to $24

Amazon offers Apple’s official Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $23.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. Regularly $29, today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s official Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter delivers wired connectivity with fast speeds up to 1000MB/s. It’s a great add-on if you’re looking for that rock-solid connection to your network and need to add Ethernet connectivity to the latest Macs from Apple.

For a more affordable alternative, drop down to USB-C speeds and pick up AmazonBasics’ hub featuring Gigabit Ethernet at $20. You’ll get three USB-A ports here, which is an added bonus, but there will be a reduction in speed from the Thunderbolt 3 model featured above.

Apple Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet Adapter features:

The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network.

Small and compact

Supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.

System requirement:OS X v10.7.4 or later

