Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter sees rare discount to $24

- Jul. 22nd 2020 7:04 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s official Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $23.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. Regularly $29, today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s official Thunderbolt 3 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter delivers wired connectivity with fast speeds up to 1000MB/s. It’s a great add-on if you’re looking for that rock-solid connection to your network and need to add Ethernet connectivity to the latest Macs from Apple. 

For a more affordable alternative, drop down to USB-C speeds and pick up AmazonBasics’ hub featuring Gigabit Ethernet at $20. You’ll get three USB-A ports here, which is an added bonus, but there will be a reduction in speed from the Thunderbolt 3 model featured above.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest accessories and more to take your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone setup to the next level. Just last night we spotted a notable offer on Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case at $31, which is amongst the best offers we’ve tracked to date.

Apple Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet Adapter features:

  • The Apple Thunderbolt to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter lets you easily connect to a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network.
  • Small and compact
  • Supports 10/100/1000BASE-T networks.
  • System requirement:OS X v10.7.4 or later

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp