Apple’s official iPhone 11 Clear Case falls to new all-time low at $31

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case for $31 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of a clear and flexible polycarbonate, this official iPhone 11 case snuggly fits your device while providing protection against scratches while still showing off your phone’s design. It’s “thin, light, and easy to grip” according to Apple and works with wireless chargers, alongside having a raised lip to protect your handset’s screen. We weighed in on if it was worth the cash in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the official seal of approval from Apple by going with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 11 Case at $11. This option sports much of the same in terms of its clear design and ability to show off your iPhone, but without the premium quality you can expect from an Apple accessory. It comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 17,000 customers.

Yesterday, we tracked a selection of discounted iPhone cases, which are still live in this sale starting at under $4. You’ll also find plenty of other gear for your iPhone or Android device in our smartphone accessories guide, as well as in this morning’s Anker Gold Box from $10.

Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 11 while providing extra protection. Made from a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, the iPhone 11 Clear Case provides a solid, comfortable feel. The back is designed to be sturdy, while the sides are made from a softer, more flexible material that fits right over the buttons for an improved grip. And when it’s time to wirelessly charge, just leave the case on and set your iPhone on your Qi-certified charger.

