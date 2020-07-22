ViewSonic’s Short Throw 4K Portable Projector is smart + has USB-C at $319 off

- Jul. 22nd 2020 12:24 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic True 4K Short Throw LED Portable Projector (X10-4K) for $1,331 shipped. That’s $319 off recent pricing there and is within $31 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. Not only does this portable projector deliver crisp 4K on a screen of up to 120-inches in size, it also pairs to Wi-Fi for Alexa and Assistant connectivity alongside streaming capabilities from YouTube and the like. Thanks to the use of LED technology, this offering is lamp-free and projects 2,400-lumens for a 30,000-hour lifespan. When it comes to audio, owners get dual Harman Kardon speakers for “room-filling” sound. An easy-carry handle and short-throw lens makes this unit one that’s ready to go anywhere. HDMI, Ethernet, and even USB-C connectivity is onboard alongside many other I/O options. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Your new projector paves the way for people to come over and enjoy movies, games, and more. This could lead to a lack of seating, which is where the sale we spotted on two Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Modern Chairs comes in. You can currently nab these for under $125 to bring a simple and sleek mid-century modern style into your space.

If you plan to game on your new projector, chances are high that there’s a Nintendo Switch in your possession. Thankfully you can outfit your beloved console with PowerA + PDP accessories at up to 60% off right now. Even better, pricing starts at $12 Prime shipped, making it incredibly affordable to protect and upgrade your Switch.

ViewSonic 4K Portable Projector features:

  • BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD (3840×2160), on a screen up to 120 inches in 2400 (LED) lumens
  • SMART PROJECTOR: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, and Wi-Fi connectivity for Smart TV streaming from YouTube, and more
  • LAMP-FREE PROJECTION: Solid-state LED technology with 30,000-hour lifespan consumes far less power than a typical LCD TV

