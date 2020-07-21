Nab two of Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Chairs at under $125 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Ricky Mid-Century Modern Upholstered Chairs (Set of 2) for $124.81 shipped. That’s $75+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $69. These chairs offer up a simple and sleek mid-century modern style. They measure 24- by 19- by 37-inches and boast a lightweight design that lets them be easily moved wherever needed. The seat is comprised of polyester fabric, a wood frame, and solid hardwood base. Foam padding and elastic suspension throughout keep both the back and seats comfortable to sit on. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Why not pair today’s purchase with Amazon’s Rivet Matte Black Lamp? It has plummeted to $29.50, offering up 40% in savings while also striking a new low. Owners will appreciate it’s stylish design and standout four-legged base. A white drum shade casts a warming glow, making it a great option to place in your bedroom or nook. Oh, and a new deal on Tenergy’s Dimmable Desk Lamp brings it down to $24, so check that out too.

All of these deals embrace a minimalistic design like what you’ll find in the new Traveler’s Paradise Tiny House. Granted, it does measure 41-feet long, which isn’t exactly small compared with other tiny houses, but it’s still much more compact than typical homes. Check out photos and read all about it in today’s coverage.

Amazon Rivet Ricky Chairs feature:

Durable polyester fabric on wood frame, solid hardwood base

Foam padding and elastic suspension system keep backs and seats firm and springy

No assembly required. Wipe with soft dry cloth.

