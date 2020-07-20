Amazon cuts up to 60% off PowerA + PDP Switch accessories, now priced from $12

- Jul. 20th 2020 1:57 pm ET

60% off
0

Today we’ve spotted a few PowerA and PDP Switch accessories up to 60% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Switch Lite bundle includes a sturdy case, USB-C car charger, earbuds with inline mic, screen protector, and cleaning cloth. The case is crafted to precisely fit Nintendo Switch Lite, helping solidify its place as a protective companion. Inside owners will find a felt lining, zippered mesh storage, and enough room for six games alongside two MicroSD cards. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Switch accessories on sale.

More Switch accessories on sale:

Not only do I love Switch, I also enjoy PlayStation and Xbox. If you’re like me, there’s a good chance you’ll find the latest Xbox news to be quite interesting. Microsoft has clarified backwards compatibility goals for Series X, discontinued some current-generation consoles, and more. Swing by our coverage to get the full scoop.

PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit features:

  • Kit includes USB-C car charger, earbuds with inline mic, screen protector, and Cleaning cloth
  • Molded to precisely Fit Nintendo Switch Lite and features felt lining plus zippered mesh storage
  • Built-in padded screen protector flap includes storage for six game cards and two MicroSD cards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

60% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
PowerA

PowerA
PDP

About the Author