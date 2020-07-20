Amazon cuts up to 60% off PowerA + PDP Switch accessories, now priced from $12

Today we’ve spotted a few PowerA and PDP Switch accessories up to 60% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Switch Lite bundle includes a sturdy case, USB-C car charger, earbuds with inline mic, screen protector, and cleaning cloth. The case is crafted to precisely fit Nintendo Switch Lite, helping solidify its place as a protective companion. Inside owners will find a felt lining, zippered mesh storage, and enough room for six games alongside two MicroSD cards. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Switch accessories on sale.

More Switch accessories on sale:

Not only do I love Switch, I also enjoy PlayStation and Xbox. If you’re like me, there’s a good chance you’ll find the latest Xbox news to be quite interesting. Microsoft has clarified backwards compatibility goals for Series X, discontinued some current-generation consoles, and more. Swing by our coverage to get the full scoop.

PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit features:

Kit includes USB-C car charger, earbuds with inline mic, screen protector, and Cleaning cloth

Molded to precisely Fit Nintendo Switch Lite and features felt lining plus zippered mesh storage

Built-in padded screen protector flap includes storage for six game cards and two MicroSD cards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!