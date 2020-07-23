First price drop hits Acer’s Predator Galea 310 Gaming Headset: $52 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Galea 310 True Harmony Sound Gaming Headset for $52.04 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. This headset from Acer features TrueHarmony audio, which is said to offer a richer, more lifelike experience. Its omni-directional microphone is retractable, allowing you to get it out of the way when not in use. Drivers are 40mm, offering up strong audio that’s bound to elevate gaming sessions. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Another notable deal that may be of interest to you is NEOGEO Mini International for $46. This is roughly 25% off recent pricing and is the best offer we’ve tracked since May. This is a great way to freshen things up at your desk while also giving you 40 classic games to play during downtime.

If you tend to game on a PC, it might be time to refresh an aging mouse. Thankfully we spotted Logitech’s Multi-Device offering for $30. As its name implies, it can easily switch between up to three Windows or macOS-based computers.

Acer Predator Galea 310 features:

Don’t just play the game—live it! Acer’s Predator Galea 310 delivers epic, mind-blowing sound and tournament-grade clarity!

True Harmony Technology & Real Sound

Retractable Omni-directional Microphone

Driver Unit: 40 mm Bio-cellulose with rubber surround

Adjustable and Suspended Headband Design

Included Components: Headphones

Connectivity Technology: Wired

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!