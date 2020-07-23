Upgrade AirPods with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case: $65 at Amazon (Reg. $79)

Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $64.99 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off official pricing and is within $4 of the best 2020 offer we have tracked. If you’ve begun to adopt wireless charging, now is a prime opportunity to upgrade your AirPods. This add-on accessory is compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods, allowing you to upgrade or replenish a case thats performance has diminished over time. It can be used with a Qi-compatible charging mat or Lightning connector, ensuring you’re ready in either scenario.

If you’ve yet to climb aboard the AirPods bandwagon, now may be a good time to look at our review of AUKEY’s Key Series Earbuds. They ditch Lightning for USB-C charging, and you can also use Qi, with no added expense needed. Pricing is around half of what Apple charges, making them a budget-friendly alternative that checks a lot of boxes. Read our full impressions to learn more.

Those of you that plan to run with your earbuds may find Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones to be a solid fit. These headphones happen to be down to $70 right now, which is considerably less than a retail price of up to $200. Integration of Apple’s W1 chip delivers a seamless pairing experience that’s akin to what you’d find with AirPods.

Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case features:

  • AirPods charge quickly Inside the case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or with the Lightning connector
  • Works with AirPods (1st generation or later)

