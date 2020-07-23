Amazon has the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones down at $70 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones in Defiant Black-Red for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and Target, this set typically sells for between $80 and as much as $120 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Walmart is currently charging $79 for comparison. Featuring simple pairing with Apple’s W1 chip and compatible with both iOS and Android devices, they are sweat- and water-resistant making for ideal workout headphones. Along with a 5-minute fast charge that provides an additional hour of playback, you’re looking at 12-hours of battery life plus secure-fit earhooks and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A couple solid low-cost alternatives would be the Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ears at $38 or these Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones for less than $20. While neither option sport that Beats and Apple seal of approval, you’re looking at just a fraction of the price here overall for a pair of perfectly capable workout-ready in-ears.

We also still have the Beats Solo3 Club Collection Wireless Headphones at a new all-time low, plus deals on the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort, and more right here.

More on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones:

High-performance wireless earphones in defiant black-red

Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Connectivity Technology: Apple’s W1 Chip and Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training.

