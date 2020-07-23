DEWALT’s 9-piece Hex Bit Set strikes $8.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 2:31 pm ET

$8.50
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 9-piece Hex Bit Set (DW2068) for $8.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in months. This set is comprised of shock-resistant steel that is said to give it “maximum durability.” Each bit features a hardened core that yields additional strength that’s supposed to lead to reduced breakage. Inside you’ll find hex bits sizes ranging from 5/64- to 1/4-inch. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want more variety? If so, yesterday we spotted BLACK+DECKER’s 30-piece Bit Set for $20.50. Everything inside is ready to work with projects that involve materials ranging from wood to metal and plastic to masonry. A bundled quick connect system makes it easy to switch between bits.

Need some inspiration for your next project? If so, it’s hard to not be impressed by what the Mint Tiny House Company has pulled off with one of its newest models. The fresh unit is called Traveler’s Paradise and it boasts a premium build that’s 41-feet long and sleeps up to eight. Read all about it in our recent coverage.

DEWALT 9-piece Hex Bit Set features:

  • Includes: 5/64-Inch, 3/32-Inch, 7/64-Inch, 1/16-Inch, 1/8-Inch, 9/64-Inch, 5/32-Inch, 3/16-Inch and 1/4-Inch hex bits
  • Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability
  • Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage
  • Heat-treated to resist breakage and wear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author