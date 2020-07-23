DEWALT’s 9-piece Hex Bit Set strikes $8.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 9-piece Hex Bit Set (DW2068) for $8.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in months. This set is comprised of shock-resistant steel that is said to give it “maximum durability.” Each bit features a hardened core that yields additional strength that’s supposed to lead to reduced breakage. Inside you’ll find hex bits sizes ranging from 5/64- to 1/4-inch. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want more variety? If so, yesterday we spotted BLACK+DECKER’s 30-piece Bit Set for $20.50. Everything inside is ready to work with projects that involve materials ranging from wood to metal and plastic to masonry. A bundled quick connect system makes it easy to switch between bits.

Need some inspiration for your next project? If so, it’s hard to not be impressed by what the Mint Tiny House Company has pulled off with one of its newest models. The fresh unit is called Traveler’s Paradise and it boasts a premium build that’s 41-feet long and sleeps up to eight. Read all about it in our recent coverage.

DEWALT 9-piece Hex Bit Set features:

Includes: 5/64-Inch, 3/32-Inch, 7/64-Inch, 1/16-Inch, 1/8-Inch, 9/64-Inch, 5/32-Inch, 3/16-Inch and 1/4-Inch hex bits

Shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Hardened core for extra strength and reduced breakage

Heat-treated to resist breakage and wear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!