New Mint Tiny House has premium build that’s 41 feet long, sleeps 8, more

- Jul. 21st 2020 4:08 pm ET

With minimalism becoming increasingly more popular these days, it’s no wonder why tiny homes are being considered by many. As demand increases, the market tries to satisfy custom requests that customers may have. The latest from Canada-based Mint Tiny House Company goes above and beyond typical adventures with enough room to sleep eight alongside a high-end appearance that can be found both inside and out. Unlike the new Airstream Basecamp 20, this tiny home is truly massive and will need to be towed by a sizable truck. A fact that also rings true for the slightly-smaller, 38-foot Magnolia tiny house that was recently built. Continue reading to learn more.

Mint Tiny House Company unveils Traveler’s Paradise

Measuring 41 feet long, Traveler’s Paradise is not your average tiny house. It arguably stands out from the crowd, especially given its white exterior and metal roof. This is further exemplified by its ability to sleep eight people inside.

The kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator and stove, the likes of which are bound to significantly upgrade what’s commonly expected when braving outdoor trips. An air conditioning and heating combo unit is installed and ready to keep you comfortable. Traveler’s Paradise is equipped with RV hookups, ensuring you’re able to enjoy modern amenities in your new and exciting home.

Mint Tiny House

Pricing and availability

Building a home is expensive, and the same is true for tiny houses. Traveler’s Paradise from the Mint Tiny House Company clocks in at $111,300. While less than buying average and building a large home, interested parties will also need to buy a sizable truck or opt to pay for transportation when moving it from one location to another.

9to5Toys’ Take

While not incredibly affordable, Mint Tiny House Company’s new offering is arguably an investment that will lead to less spending down the road. You can only fit so much in a home of this size, and to some (myself included), this is a welcome challenge.

I love the bright look that adorns both the inside and out of this spacious tiny house. It largely resembles a Denali XL model from Timbercraft Tiny Homes that I was strongly considering a few years back. Although I decided to buy an early 1900s home near the water instead, I still find tiny-house life to be intriguing and may consider taking the plunge at a later time.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company

