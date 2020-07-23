Bundle 2-months of Music Unlimited + Echo Dot with Clock to save 60%, now $30

Amazon is offering a bundle consisting of its Echo Dot with Clock and 2-months of Music Unlimited for $29.97 shipped for eligible Prime accounts who haven’t redeemed a similar promotion in the past. For comparison, the Echo Dot with Clock retails for $60 and Music Unlimited is $8 per month, saving you 60% from buying both separately. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked for the Echo Dot with Clock. This smart speaker leverages Amazon’s Alexa smart home platform and packs a built-in LCD clock so you always know what time it is. Great for guest rooms or offices, this is the perfect expansion of your smart home on a budget. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to budget-focused smart speakers, Amazon’s Echo Flex is probably among the best deal in the game right now. Just $25 scores you a plug-in speaker that has far-field mics built-in for voice commands.

Don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. Today, we’ve spotted the Lenovo Smart Display at $63, Harman Kardon Citation 500 at $470 off, and much more.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock features:

Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.

Our most popular smart speaker – Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

