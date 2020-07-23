Cool up to 550-sq. ft. spaces with GE’s Portable AC/Dehumidifier at $150 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the GE Portable Air Conditioner in white (APCA14YZBW) for $449.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $600 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $150 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Similar 13,500 BTU GE models sell for $550 at Home Depot for comparison. This model is designed to cool rooms up to 550-sq. ft. with the aforementioned 13,500 BTUs of power. Features include three fan speeds, a built-in dehumidifier, digital thermostat readings, and a remote control so you can make setting changes from across the room. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You might also want to take a look at this Amazon refurbished De’Longhi Pinguino unit. It covers even larger spaces for $340 and also includes the dehumidifier. But if its something even more affordable you’re after, check out this Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted model at $180. It won’t cool space quite as big as the other two options above, but it will also save you a small fortune in the process. No need to spend hundreds more if it’s just a small space you’re cooling.

We also have some great deals on Dyson fans and humidifiers right here starting from $168. Be sure to visit our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on items for around date house, office, and backyard.

More on the GE Portable Air Conditioner:

Cool a space of up to 550 sq. ft. with this 13,500 ASHRAE BTU GE portable air conditioner. Three fan speeds offer flexible airflow options, while the digital controls and remote support simple operation from across the room. This GE portable air conditioner has auto-evaporation technology and a dehumidifier for optimal moisture removal. With built-in air conditioning, fan modes and dehumidifying capability for flexibile & optimal home comfort. Delivers 13,500 ASHRAE BTUs (9,700 SACC) to cool MEDIUM rooms up to 550 sq ft.

