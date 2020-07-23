With everyone cooking more meals at home now, there is an array of new cookbooks that just launched for the summer. With everything from easy dinner ideas to desserts and sides, there is a cookbook for everyone. We hope these new summer cookbooks can provide you with a little cooking inspiration and introduce you to your next go-to dish. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best new reads to keep in your beach bag this summer.

Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving

The bestselling cookbook “Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving,” “Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving” written by Judi Kingry and Lauren Devine, is back. However, this cookbook has been updated to reflect changes over the last 15 years with new recipes and larger sections on low sugar and fermentation. If you’re planting a garden this summer, this cookbook is a must-have. You will find over 400 recipes and tips for canning your fruits and vegetables. You can find it on Amazon, $22and it already has over 2,000 positive reviews.

Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking

Award-winning author Bill Buford has a new summer cookbook, and it takes you through a work of French cooking in a laughable way. Inside, you will find how to master the five mother sauces to baking the perfect baguette. You can also find this on Amazon.

New World Sourdough Cookbook

Looking to try and make bread? The “New World Sourdough Cookbook” by Bryan Ford has all of the steps you need. This cookbook is said to be your go-to guide on how to make delicious, inventive sourdough bread at home. Also, if you’re a pizza lover, there is even a section on how to make dough. This cookbook can be purchased on Amazon for $25.

Plant-Based Cookbook

If you’re looking to make some healthy meal choices or are already vegan the new “Plant-Based Cookbook: Well Kind Of” is a great choice for you. This cookbook takes you through recipes and kitchen tips that make eating more plants easy, appealing, and fun. They also have the choice that your kids will approve of, too. It’s currently at Barnes and Noble for $26 and would make a great gift idea as well.

