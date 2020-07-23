Take a hike with Osprey’s HydraJet Hydration Backpack at $50 (Reg. $70), more

Amazon is offering the Osprey HydraJet Hydration Backpack for $50.08 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you’re anything like me, summer, spring, and fall have you going for a lot of long walks. It’s great. The only downside is that some days are quite hot and it’s easy to get dehydrated. This backpack aims to solve that problem with a 1.5-liter water reservoir. There are also several other compartments throughout, allowing you to free up both your hands and pockets. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.
More backpacks on sale:
- Osprey Radial Bike Commuter: $145 (Reg. $180)
- Fossil Buckner Rucksack: $81 (Reg. $132)
- Fossil Buckner Khaki: $132 (Reg. $186)
- Amazonbasics Travel 17-inch: $34 (Reg. $44)
- View all…
If none of the options above speak to your style, perhaps Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack will. It’s received a $20 price cut at Amazon, and is now available for $60. It’s comprised of ballistic nylon and genuine leather, delivering a rugged design that’s built to last for years to come.
Osprey HydraJet Hydration Backpack features:
- Wide-mouth bucket style main compartment opening with an included Hydraulics LT 1.5L reservoir (no quick connect)
- Dual stretch mesh side pockets and large front pocket
- Small external zippered pocket for small items
- Lower web-loop daisy chain attachment points
- Contains GRS certified recycled materials
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!