Take a hike with Osprey’s HydraJet Hydration Backpack at $50 (Reg. $70), more

- Jul. 23rd 2020 1:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Osprey HydraJet Hydration Backpack for $50.08 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you’re anything like me, summer, spring, and fall have you going for a lot of long walks. It’s great. The only downside is that some days are quite hot and it’s easy to get dehydrated. This backpack aims to solve that problem with a 1.5-liter water reservoir. There are also several other compartments throughout, allowing you to free up both your hands and pockets. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

If none of the options above speak to your style, perhaps Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack will. It’s received a $20 price cut at Amazon, and is now available for $60. It’s comprised of ballistic nylon and genuine leather, delivering a rugged design that’s built to last for years to come.

Osprey HydraJet Hydration Backpack features:

  • Wide-mouth bucket style main compartment opening with an included Hydraulics LT 1.5L reservoir (no quick connect)
  • Dual stretch mesh side pockets and large front pocket
  • Small external zippered pocket for small items
  • Lower web-loop daisy chain attachment points
  • Contains GRS certified recycled materials

