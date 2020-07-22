Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack receives $20 price cut, now $60 at Amazon

- Jul. 22nd 2020 4:53 pm ET

$60
0

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack for $60 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This bag is comprised of high-end materials like ballistic nylon and genuine leather. Its padded laptop compartment will pose no problems to toting 13-inch MacBooks and the like. Inside the front pocket you’ll find organizational features that make it easy to carry everything from your key fob to an 11-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to freshen up your go-to laptop or tablet? If so, now is a great time to consider Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. It’s marked down at Amazon by $300, allowing you to scoop up an LTE-equipped model for $1,000. A 13-inch form-factor ensures this option will fit nicely in your new Samsonite backpack.

If the lead backpack isn’t for you, don’t worry, there are a lot more deals to be found in yesterday’s roundup. Brands there include Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and more, with discounts that are up to 45% off. Our lead deal in that post is under $48, making it an affordable option worth peeking at.

Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack features:

  • CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details
  • PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop
  • SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility
  • BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization
  • MULTIPLE ZIPPERED quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Samsonite

About the Author