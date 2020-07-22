Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack receives $20 price cut, now $60 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack for $60 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This bag is comprised of high-end materials like ballistic nylon and genuine leather. Its padded laptop compartment will pose no problems to toting 13-inch MacBooks and the like. Inside the front pocket you’ll find organizational features that make it easy to carry everything from your key fob to an 11-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to freshen up your go-to laptop or tablet? If so, now is a great time to consider Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. It’s marked down at Amazon by $300, allowing you to scoop up an LTE-equipped model for $1,000. A 13-inch form-factor ensures this option will fit nicely in your new Samsonite backpack.

If the lead backpack isn’t for you, don’t worry, there are a lot more deals to be found in yesterday’s roundup. Brands there include Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and more, with discounts that are up to 45% off. Our lead deal in that post is under $48, making it an affordable option worth peeking at.

Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization

MULTIPLE ZIPPERED quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.

