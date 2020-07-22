Samsonite’s Kombi 4-Square Backpack receives $20 price cut, now $60 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack for $60 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This bag is comprised of high-end materials like ballistic nylon and genuine leather. Its padded laptop compartment will pose no problems to toting 13-inch MacBooks and the like. Inside the front pocket you’ll find organizational features that make it easy to carry everything from your key fob to an 11-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Want to freshen up your go-to laptop or tablet? If so, now is a great time to consider Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. It’s marked down at Amazon by $300, allowing you to scoop up an LTE-equipped model for $1,000. A 13-inch form-factor ensures this option will fit nicely in your new Samsonite backpack.
If the lead backpack isn’t for you, don’t worry, there are a lot more deals to be found in yesterday’s roundup. Brands there include Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and more, with discounts that are up to 45% off. Our lead deal in that post is under $48, making it an affordable option worth peeking at.
Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack features:
- CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details
- PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop
- SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility
- BUSINESS ORGANIZATION features include key fob and multiple pockets for organization
- MULTIPLE ZIPPERED quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.
