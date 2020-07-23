Put a hanging hammock swing seat in the yard for just $25 today (Reg. $40+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sorbus Hanging Rope Hammock Chair Swing Seat for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply here. Regularly in the $40 range at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 38% in savings and is the lowest total we can find. Perfect for outfitting your balcony, deck, or backyard with some new summer seating, this model can hang just about anywhere and features a 256-pound weight capacity. Made of cotton and “sturdy” polyester fabric, it is machine washable but you will need to provide the hanging hardware. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the chair-style on today’s lead deal doesn’t interest you, take a look at this affordable camping hammock instead. It sells for under $19 Prime shipped at Amazon and comes with everything you need to get it up. However, if you do require some extra hanging hardware, take a look at the COMINGFIT Hammock Chair Kit.

While we are talking about your outdoor space, be sure to visit our Green Deals guide for loads of discounts on eco-friendly gear for around the house. We also have some great offers on TP-Link’s Outdoor Smart Plug, Jim Beam’s cooking set, and be sure to check out Pottery Barn’s Airstream Collaboration.

More on the Sorbus Hanging Hammock Swing Seat:

Swing into summer with Sorbus Hanging Rope Hammock Chair Swing Seat! This comfortable and trendy hammock swing is the perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor space. Hammock swing is paired with back support and two seat cushions for optimal relaxation. It is made of sturdy cotton and polyester fabric which can be machine washed. This is a great piece for stylish outside lounging or to accent a child’s bedroom. Hammock can be hung anywhere and holds up to 265 pounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!