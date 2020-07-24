Score a Bella Rocket smoothie blender at $10 for today only (Reg. up to $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 14-ounce Bella Rocket Blender in black stainless steel for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently fetching a bloated $40+ at Walmart, today’s deal is the best price we can find and is among the lowest totals we can find for any comparable blender. Perfect for your daily protein shake, this 8-piece personal-sized blender features a 256-watt motor, stainless steel blade, as well as “grinding, shake and blend” functions. It includes a pair of dishwasher-safe cups as well as a shaker lid for when you grind up some spices. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Well, at $10 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better blender for less. Your only real option for shaking up a smoothie at a lower price point is something like this $6 BlenderBottle. It includes a whisk on the inside so you can mix up a protein shake almost anywhere, just with a little more manual effort than today’s lead deal.

We also have a solid deal on the HyperChiller cold brew maker plus even more kitchenware in our home goods deal hub right here. You’ll also want to check out today’s Amazon Gold Box offer on Gotham Steel’s 10-piece cookware at 40% off.

More on the Bella Rocket Blender:

Create fresh blended drinks and sauces with this BELLA eight-piece rocket blender. A compact design conserves kitchen space, while the dishwasher-safe cups and accessories ensure quick cleanup. This BELLA eight-piece rocket blender comes with a storage lid to save mixes for later use and a stainless steel grinding assembly for preparing dry blends.

