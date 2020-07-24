Gotham Steel’s 10-piece cookware set upgrades your kitchen for $119 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set for $118.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $200 for this set, with today’s offer taking $81 off the going rate and bringing the price down to a new all-time low. Included in this 10-piece set are a selection of pots and pans for building out or kitchen, or upgrading an existing cooking arsenal. Each one is comprised of a solid aluminum which has a nonstick coating, is lightweight, and both scratch-resistant as well as dishwasher-safe. All told, you’ll get an 8.5-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan with lid, 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid, 5-quart stock pot with lid, and stainless steel steamer with handles. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 455 customers.

If you can get away with a 5-piece set instead, Gotham Steel’s Premium Hammered Cookware at $79 means you can save even more. This will score you much of the same in terms of looks and utility in your kitchen as the lead deal, but with half as much gear as above.

For those in search of other ways to upgrade their household, our home goods guide is the place to check. There you’ll find deals on Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, which has currently been marked down by $200, and even more.

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set features:

The Gotham Steel Hammered Collection is beautiful and makes a bold statement in every kitchen, yet practical – nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe! Award winning coating ensures the ultimate easy release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter – ever.

