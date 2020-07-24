HyperChiller transforms coffee into cold brew, now $21 at Amazon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Maxi-Matic HyperChiller HC2 Instant Coffee and Beverage Cooler for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, we have seen it closer to $25 for most of 2020 with today’s deal being within about $1 of the all-time low. Ideal for transforming your regular brewed coffee into an iced variant without leaving it in the fridge all night, the 13.9-ounce HyperChiller “will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds.” Using no gels or chemicals (which also means it’s dishwasher-safe), you simply add some water, leave it in the freezer, and then add your hot coffee (or brew directly into it) to start the chilling process. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to coffee chillers of this nature (or anything similar), this is about as affordable as it gets. All things considered, the only other option here would be to chill it yourself in the freezer and then use Contigo Autoseal Insulated Travel Mugs at $12 to keep it cold for up to 12-hours.

The coffee deals don’t stop there though. We also still have offers on Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker, this 12-cup Ninja brewer, and OXX’s COFFEEBOXX job site brewer. Not to mention an ongoing offer on Thermos’ Stainless King Travel Mug and everything you’ll find in our latest coffee feature.

More on the Maxi-Matic HyperChiller:

Improved V2 product – the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favorite beverages! Our Patented design uses regular water to chill and because there are no chemicals or Gels, all parts of the HyperChiller are dishwasher safe!

Having to hit the floor running this morning and don’t have time to prepare your iced Coffee? The HyperChiller will chill your Coffee in less than 60 seconds! Take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an Iced Coffee on the go.

It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller! Drip style model, no problem, simply pour the Coffee from the carafe and you are Iced in 60 seconds!

