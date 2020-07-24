Bring Dyson’s Fan + Humidifier to your space at $350 (30% off), more from $165

Dyson’s official Rakuten storefront currently offers its AM10 Fan + Humidifier for $349.99 shipped. Don’t forget to sign-up for a free Rakuten account to collect cashback and more. Down from its usual $499 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Dyson’s fan and humidifier combo will not only keep you cool throughout the summer, but tackles dry air that often arrives alongside heat. Not only will it make your space more comfortable, but the AM10 can also eliminate 99.9% of bacteria of air sucked in, leaving things more hygienic as well. Over 375 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $165.

Other Dyson deals include:

Dyson AM10 Fan + Humidifier features:

The Dyson humidifier kills 99.9% of bacteria in the water with patented Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, exposing every drop of water to a UVC light.. With one press of the remote, it uses intelligent climate control to measure both temperature and moisture in the air to help maintain a healthy environment across the whole room. This machine is Asthma and Allergy Friendly certified, is awarded with the Quiet Mark accreditation and awarded the Parent Tested, Parent Approved seal of approval families trust.

