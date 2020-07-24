Looking for a new jacket for this upcoming winter? Marmot has a new partnership with GORE-TEX that has an array of jackets, pants, and accessories for men and women. The Marmot x GORE-TEX line is waterproof, breathable, and ready for any activity. Prices start at just $50 and go up to $645. This collection started 40 years ago, and now they’ve revamped the styles for even higher quality and stylish coloring. Best of all, Marmot has free 3-day delivery on all orders and free returns. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best hiking sandals for men under $60.

Men’s GORE-TEX Jackets

One of the most notable jackets from this collection is the Alpinist Jacket that’s priced at $645. If you’re looking for a winter jacket this is one of the best options out there. It has three layers to help keep you warm and they’re removable, so it’s actually three jackets in one.

Another standout from this line is the ROM 2.0 Jacket that’s priced at $215. This jacket has a trendy color-blocking design and three color options to choose from. Its zippered hand pockets are perfect to store your essentials. Its highly-stretchable fabric also makes it perfect for outdoor sports and activities.

Women’s Marmot x GORE-TEX

The women’s Minimalist Jacket is a must-have for this winter. This jacket has unique features including reflective paneling to keep you visible in low light, a hood that zips to cover your face, and highly breathable fabric. It also has a cinched waist, which I love because it helps to give the jacket shape and a flattering fit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

However, if you’re looking for a jacket that will transition nicely into fall, the Essential Jacket is a great choice. It also comes in three versatile color options and is priced at $230. This style is also highly packable, which is very nice for traveling and storing away. This is also another jacket that has a flattering fit that comes in at the waist and has a longer length that gives the illusion of a long torso.

Finally, you can’t enjoy the winter outdoors without having the proper accessories. The women’s Evolution Gloves are a great option for outings in the snow. These gloves are wind-blocking and waterproof. They’re touchscreen compatible, which is a must and the black coloring will match any winter apparel.

