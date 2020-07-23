Save $200 on Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $800, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. As one of Neato’s latest robotic vacuums, its Botvac D7 comes equipped with a 120-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Plus with a laser-guidance system, the robo vacuums will be able to effortlessly traverse your home and make the most of its cleaning session. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Over 1,400 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Neato D4 Robotic Vacuum at $330 instead. This option still comes equipped with laser-guided navigation, but lacks the higher-end suction system and has a lower 75-minute runtime. But you’ll pocket some notable savings by taking advantage of these compromises.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

