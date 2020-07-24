Kano coding kits fall as low as $16 at Amazon and Best Buy (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is offering the Kano Motion Sensor Kit for $16.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 20% off recent pricing there and is within $0.25 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. This fun accessory plugs into a Windows, Mac, or Linux-based PC to create an exciting way to code. It boasts a built-in infrared sensor that detects distance and direction. There are over 30 challenges in store, making it an investment that’s bound to be worth every penny. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, coders can also remix 500,000+ creations made by Kano’s creative community. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Kano product on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Kano 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB 2-in-1 PC + $50 Best Buy Gift Card for $299.99 shipped. Today’s inclusion of a $50 Best Buy gift card makes this offer notable, especially since it equates to the first discount we’ve tracked. Owners of this PC are empowered to code, create 3D models, and more. It features an 11.6-inch touchscreen and its form-factor can be both docked as laptop or used as a tablet. Windows 10 is installed, ensuring you’ll be able to as a full-blown PC. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it rests at an impressive 5/5 stars. We covered its debut, so give that a peek for additional details.

More of a Raspberry Pi fan? If so then you should certainly check out our recent coverage of CrowPi2. It affordably turns Raspberry Pi into a 1080p STEAM laptop with 22-sensors. This unit serves as a sequel to the original CrowPi that debuted roughly 2-years ago. Have a look at our writeup to learn more.

Kano Motion Sensor Kit features:

Build an infrared sensor that detects distance and direction. Comes with step-by-step book, sensor, cable, sucker-pad, stickers, and free Kano app

Learn to code step-by-step with 30+ Creative challenges

Make art, games and music controlled with a wave of your hand

Endless play with Kano world. Remix 500, 000+ creations Made by a creative community

Plug and play. Works with Mac, PC, Linux and any Kano computer kit. Ages 6+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!