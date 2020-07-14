Today, Kano is unveiling its latest release in partnership with Microsoft, debuting a second-generation of its Windows 10 coding PC. Improving upon the original with a more powerful processor, there’s now USB-C connectivity alongside up to 10-hour battery life and the same 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside a series of new accessories to amplify the Kano lineup. Head below for all the details.

Kano unveils second-generation coding PC

Just over a year ago, Kano first debuted its coding PC that moved away from the Raspberry Pi-centered design that we had come to know and love. Today the STEAM-oriented company is continuing its collaboration with Microsoft to unveil a follow-up to its buildable PC that’s both faster and better equipped.

This time around, Kano is upping the ante by centering its latest coding PC around a new and improved processor. It’ll still run Windows 10, but now there’s an Intel Celeron N4000 chip that has a more powerful 6W draw. Throw in a redesigned heatsink and you should be looking at some real upgrades in the performance department.

Many of the cornerstones of Kano’s coding kits are still in play here, like the build-it-yourself design and touchscreen display. Those familiar with its predecessor will be right at home with today’s unveil in terms of design as well. There’s the same 2-in-1 design that allows you to pair the main Surface-like tablet design with a keyboard case that doubles as a stand.

The improvements don’t stop there though, as Kano is also touting that its new coding PC will now be able to go 10 hours on a single charge. When it comes time to refuel the built-in battery, you’ll now be able to rely on USB-C, which was absent on the previous model. Some things aren’t changing for its second-generation coding PC, as Kano is still keeping 64GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM standard here. You’ll also still find two USB 3.0 ports alongside HDMI.

Kano is also expanding its lineup of accessories that go along with its coding PC. Most notably, there’s a new webcam add-on that features a gooseneck design and the ability to switch between a standard image, and macro feeds. The latter lends itself extremely well for the kind of STEAM activities that Kano is known for. There’s also an upcoming headset and USB mouse on the way, too.

Now available for purchase, with accessories on the way

The new Kano Coding PC enters with the same $299.99 price tag that the original model had and is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. Kano’s lineup of accessories will be launching in the near future, and you can learn more here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Time and time again, Kano has impressed us when it comes to releasing thoughtful and intuitive coding kits. Today’s release looks to be no different, with a all the same emphasis on experimenting, coding, and overall tinkering.

