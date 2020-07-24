Expand your Google smart home with Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $175 ($54 off)

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $174.99 shipped. Don’t forget to sign-up for a free Rakuten account to collect cashback and more. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer beats Best Buy’s sale price by $45. Today’s offer comes within $7 of our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve tracked in months. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $150 instead. This option trades the deep Google Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without the enhanced motion detection and the like.

Speaking of Google smart home deals, we’re currently still tracking the Nest Thermostat E bundled with some other gear, including a Nest Mini, for $189. Or if your network could use a boost, this Nest WiFi System includes a Nest Hub at $299.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

