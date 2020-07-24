Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ Android Smartphone returns to all-time low at $250 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $949.99 shipped. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is god for a $250 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low. Samsung latest flagship handset sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside up to 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity for add future-proofing. The S20+ also stands out with 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses that are backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI for improved photo capturing capabilities. Over 205 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our review. Hit the jump for more.

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S20+ Case is a great option for that, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen.

Then swing on over to our Android guide for even more discounts. There you’ll find ongoing offers on Motorola’s brand-new Edge/+ 5G Smartphones at up to $400 off alongside all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

