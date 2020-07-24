Wyze Cam Pan is a #1 best-seller at its lowest price in months of $32.50

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam Pan for $32.29 shipped. Typically fetching $38, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Equipped with 1080p streaming, this affordable smart camera integrates with the rest of your Alexa or Google smart home. Feeds can be pulled up on your smartphone as well as smart displays and more. Wyze rounds out this camera with built-in pan, tilt, and zoom functionally, so you can survey an entire room. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the pan and tilt features of the lead deal by going with the standard Wyze Cam for $26. Just like the featured option, this too is a #1 best-seller, and sports much of the same smart home integration and 1080p recording. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 43,000 customers.

If you’d rather arm your front door with some added surveillance, this morning we also spotted a $54 discount on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Having dropped to $175, this is a great option if you’re in the Assistant ecosystem and want to enjoy motion alerts and the like.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range.

