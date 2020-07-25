Timbuk2’s Especial Roll Top Backpack sees first price drop, more up to 40% off

Today we’ve spotted some Timbuk2 bags up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Especial Shelter Roll Top Backpack for $154.46 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This unique offering from Timbuk2 sports a high-volume design that’s expandable thanks to its weatherproof roll-top form-factor. Once opened, owners will find a padded sleeve that’s ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized devices. Once rolled shut, this bag latches closed using magnets, giving it a modern touch that easily stands out from the competition. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

More Timbuk2 bags on sale:

With every bag above having a standout style, you may not find something that’s the perfect fit. That’s alright though as we’ve got another roundup that’s still live. Leading the pack is Osprey’s HydraJet Hydration Backpack at $50. With several other options in store, you may find what you’re looking for there.

Timbuk2 Especial Shelter Roll Top Backpack features:

THE ESPECIAL SHELTER ROLL TOP: A high-volume, expandable, weatherproof roll-top backpack designed for the urban commuter

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Interior padded sleeve fits up to a 15″ laptop; External side mesh water bottle pockets; Roll-top with magnetic closure for expandable volume and weather protection; Side stretch pocket for water bottle

CLEVER EXTRAS: Daisy chain straps for attachments; Iconic hex shape beer tikki; In-pocket key keeper; Reflective U-shaped pullers for visibility and ease of use; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; Welded utility attachment loop

MATERIALS & FIT: Airmesh ventilated back panel; Detachable sternum strap; Main body material is rugged and water-resistent

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!