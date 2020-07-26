Save up to 60% on 100% Egyptian cotton sheet sets starting at $21, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Thread Spread via Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of its 100% Egyptian cotton sheet sets from $21 Prime shipped. The Queen-sized option at $89.99 is our top pick, which is down from its usual $130 going rate. That marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 4-piece sheet set gives your bed a makeover with a full duvet cover also includes a flat sheet, elastic fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Its 1000-thread count provides a soft as well as comfortable sleeping experience, and everything is machine washable, including the duvet cover. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Be sure to shop the rest of the options in today’s bedsheet sale right here for additional styles and more from $21. And then go hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to outfit your house at a discount. We’re currently tracking a selection of Dyson discounts from $165, alongside discounted bed frames and mattresses as low as $113.
Egyptian cotton sheet sets features:
Slip into plush softness with these 100% Egyptian Cotton sheet set by THREAD SPREAD. More durable than most microfiber sheets, cotton sheets have a soft, brushed finish that offers unbeatable comfort. Secure Fit: Thick elastic spans the entire perimeter of the fitted sheet to prevent slipping or bunching on mattress up to 18 inches deep. Easy Care Fabric: Beautiful color and easy fabric create long-lasting bed linens.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!